County clerk warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 on Election Day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky county clerk is warning people who may have been in his office on Election Day they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier posted on his office Facebook page Thursday morning that one of his employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

In the post, he mentions they will be closed through Thursday, November 12th after consulting with the health department.

Napier asks that those who visited the office on Tuesday to monitor for symptoms.

