Coroner identifies two-year-old hit, killed by car on Clays Mill Rd.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Coroner has released the name of the toddler who was hit by a car and killed in Lexington.

The coroner’s office says the toddler has been identified as two-year-old Jacoby Little, of Pikeville.

It happened early Wednesday evening at the corner of Nakomi Drive and Clays Mill Road.

The coroner says a family was switching car seats between two cars parked in a driveway. Their son, Jacoby, wandered into the street, where he was struck by a car in the outbound lane.

The driver of the car that hit Jacoby stayed at the scene and appeared to be cooperating with the police.

The coroner’s office says the incident is under investigation by the Lexington Police Department.

We’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.