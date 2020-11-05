Advertisement

City of Hazard hosts decorating contest(WYMT)
By Chas Jenkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is unclear whether Christmas in a Small Town is happening this year, so officials have a back-up plan.

The City of Hazard is hosting a Christmas decorating contest in the downtown area. All businesses and buildings are being asked to help decorate. Those unable can adopt a light pole instead for a fee of $500 dollars. There will be a first, second, and third place traveling trophy awarded to the winners of the contest.

“People can start all the way down as far as Mother Goose or even before that depending on how many people we can get to decorate, and drive all the way through downtown, all the way to Woodland Park and you’ll have lights that entire way,” said City of Hazard Downtown Coordinator Bailey Richards.

The deadline to finish decorating or to sponsor a light pole is November 16th. The winners will be announced by December 4th.

