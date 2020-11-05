Bed Bath and Beyond scaling back on coupons
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Start holding onto those Bed Bath and Beyond coupons. Those coveted coupons could be turning into a collector’s item soon.
The store says it will be scaling back its 15% and 20% off coupons saying most of the promotions were ineffective.
Don’t worry, the coupons will still be sent on a periodic basis.
