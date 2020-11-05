Advertisement

Baffert working to ‘do better’ after horses test positive for medication violations

(WKYT)
By Gray Media
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two-time Triple Crown-winning horse trainer Bob Baffert said he is taking steps to “do better” after he previously had multiple horses test positive for medication violations. Baffert is facing potential penalties involving four medication violations in the last seven months.

The comments come as he is set to saddle six horses in this weekend’s Breeders' Cup World Championships.

Last week, he had a horse test positive for dextrorphan, a prohibited substance found in cough medications.

Baffert’s attorney said the contamination was involved through an employee who was taking cough suppressants after recovering from COVID-19.

In a statement, Baffert revealed he has hired veterinarian Dr. Michael Hore of the Hagyard Equine Medical Institute in Lexington, Kentucky to add an extra layer of protection to ensure the well-being of his horses and rule compliance.

Baffert said he plans to increase training and awareness of his employees involving proper protocols.

