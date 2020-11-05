Are you working from home? 87% of Americans want to continue to work from home after the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Millions of Americans started working from home when the coronavirus shutdown office buildings across the country. Now it looks like the trend will continue even after the pandemic is over.

In a recent study, 87 percent of employees want the work from home option to continue and many employers are in agreement.

“I have worked remotely in the past, I did not see this happening anytime soon, this is huge, this is a big shift in the industry," said Akshay Arora, Director of Software Engineering at Zillow.

A study from one staffing agency shows 61 percent of companies are now hiring for new positions which will work solely from home.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.