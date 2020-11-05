Advertisement

ACC postpones UofL at Virginia football game

The University of Louisville has announced changes in seating capacity for the upcoming 2020-2021 college football season. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:42 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Wednesday night that the UofL-Virginia football game, originally scheduled for this Saturday, will be postponed until November 14 at 3:30 p.m.

The Cards had nine players out, after a positive COVID-19 test and contact tracing, for last Saturday’s 42-35 loss to Virginia Tech. Among the players sitting out were six defensive lineman. UofL played the game with five players available at the position.

Both teams had bye weeks scheduled for November 14.

UofL also announced that the university will pause all team-related football activities indefinitely due to “a heightened quantity of positive COVID-19 tests and accompanying measures among the Cardinals' staff and team members,” UofL VP Athletics Vince Tyra said in a statement released by the school.

UofL head coach Scott Satterfield will discuss the situation on “Inside the Cards” on Saturday morning at 8:30 a.m. on WAVE 3 News.

