A few more clouds in store today, mild temperatures continue

WYMT Partly Cloudy
(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 2:14 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While some spots will still be a bit chilly to start the day, temperatures are definitely on a warming trend.

Today and Tonight

We will gradually add a few more clouds into our forecast today, but the rain chances are non-existent. We have been running warmer than forecast, so I bumped the high today up to 70. We’ll go from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy skies the deeper into the day we get. Tonight, it’ll be the opposite. We’ll go from mostly cloudy to mostly clear. Temps will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunshine and mild air will carry us from Friday through Monday. Highs will be in the low 70s on Friday and mid to upper 70s Saturday, Sunday and Monday. At this point, I think Tuesday is mainly dry too, but we’ll keep an evening/overnight rain chance in as the next system approaches the area. Veterans Day could be a bit on the soggy side as that front moves through. We’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted.

