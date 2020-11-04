'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Senator Phillip Wheeler is celebrating his re-election to represent the 31st district, gathering with friends and family Tuesday at the Bob Amos Overlook Events Center in Pikeville.

“It really feels wonderful. I truly appreciate the great faith that the people of the 31st District have placed in me,” said Wheeler.

The republican went against the democratic candidate and Pike County Attorney Glenn Martin Hammond, and came out victorious, allowing him to continue serving Elliott, Lawrence, Martin, Morgan, and Pike Counties.

He says this term will be spent focused on the values he has held since taking the position last year, “bringing investment and hope to this region of Eastern Kentucky.”

“We got a lot of work to do here in Eastern Kentucky and I’m proud to be a part of the- it looks like increased- Senate majority,” said Wheeler.

He says he remains dedicated to contributing to a better Eastern Kentucky.

“We ban together, you know. We really have always tried to work as one. Because it’s always been an Eastern Kentucky against the world type of thing,” said Wheeler. “I think we just have real possibility to bring tourism and investment to this area. And that’s what I’m really gonna work on as the state senator for the 31st senate district.”

Glenn Martin Hammond sent a statement to WYMT, congratulating Wheeler and saying, “I wish him the best and pray he can work to improve the lives of all people in our district.”

The full statement is below:

It has been a blessing to travel across Elliott, Morgan, Martin, Lawrence and Pike counties and meet so many amazing people. I heard their concerns in areas such as Eastern Kentucky’s high cost of living and lack of job opportunities, and I made it my mission to speak to our need for a State Senator who will work to address those problems. Unfortunately, I won’t have the opportunity to go to Frankfort and fight for our region as State Senator, but I will continue to do so here in my home of Pikeville to the best of my ability. I want to thank the staff and volunteers who dedicated countless hours to our campaign and to the betterment of Eastern Kentucky. I also want to thank all the wonderful people in these mountains who welcomed me and stood with me as further proof that we have the best people in the entire world. I want to thank my daughter Reese for her patience and understanding as she shared my time with the people of Eastern Kentucky over the last year. Congratulations to my opponent on his win tonight. I wish him the best and pray he can work to improve the lives of all people in our district. And one thing remains the same: Eastern Kentucky deserves better.

