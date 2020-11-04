Advertisement

Governor Beshear extends the mask mandate for 30 days

Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives update on COVID-19.
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,635 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said this number is still too high, and in order to help prevent the spreading of COVID-19 extended the mask mandate for another 30 days.

At least 113,009 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,514.

19,667 people have recovered from the virus.

2,136,109 Kentuckians have received tests.

11.04.2020 COVID-19 Update
11.04.2020 COVID-19 Update(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color-coded COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

