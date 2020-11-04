Warming trend underway, sunny skies continue

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It is another chilly morning in many of the valleys, but the days will continue to get warmer all the way into next week.

Today and Tonight

The temperature where you are this morning depends on elevation. Some areas will be in the 20s and 30s while others will be in the 40s. Regardless, it’s shaping up to be another chilly start to the day. Sunshine is the dominant weather feature once again as highs soar into the upper 60s. Some folks may even get to 70 for a daytime high.

Tonight, some clouds start to roll into the area with a weak disturbance. The valley will fall into the 30s for overnight lows while the ridges will stay in the 40s.

Extended Forecast

I know I’m starting to sound like a broken record, in a good way, with this forecast. While we will likely see a few more clouds on Thursday, Friday and the weekend continue our sunny trend. Highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 60s and then it’s 70 degrees or better for a daytime high all the way into the first part of next week.

Models are split on our next best chance for rain. Right now, we’re going to put chances in for both Tuesday and Wednesday, because at least one model shows a chance each day. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.