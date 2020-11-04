Ten arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Advertisement

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Tuesday, 10 people were arrested following a drug investigation in southern Laurel county.

An investigation was conducted on Bolton Ridge road and Foley road, where they found marijuana, meth pipes, scales, methamphetamine, and baggies.

Beckie Lee Henson 36, of Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Larry Crosslin age 50, of London, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

James E. Young age 34, of Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana.

Rondall Lee Cox age 43 of Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Abraham Flannelly of Williamsburg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Flannelly, 25, of Williamsburg charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Donald R. Brown, 33, of Corbin, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, this subject was charged on a Whitley District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court.

Mary Ellen Brown 53, of Corbin, charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

James F. Taylor Jr. 51, of Corbin charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia.

Steven Lewis, 33, of Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

All ten suspects transported to the Laurel County Detention Center.

