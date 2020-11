(WYMT) - Robert Conley has won the 7th district seat on the Kentucky Supreme Court.

Conley’s opponent, State Rep. Chris Harris, congratulated his opponent and wished him well in his new position.

While the election results today weren’t what we had hoped they would be, I congratulate my opponent, Bob Conley, on his... Posted by State Representative Chris Harris on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The 7th Supreme Court district includes 22 counties in Eastern and Northeastern Kentucky.

