Republican Jim Justice reelected as West Virginia governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is seeking reelection, and his Republican party hopes for victories all the way down the ballot.

Democrat Ben Salango is challenging the incumbent governor. He argues Justice spent much of his term disengaged from the office and neglected economic development.

Justice touts his emphasis on job creation and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are competing for the state’s five electoral college votes.

