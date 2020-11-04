Republican Andy Barr Wins Re-election

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Republican U.S. Republican Andy Barr has won re-election to a fifth term in a central Kentucky congressional district.

Barr defeated Democratic challenger John Hicks in a district that for decades has swung between Republicans and Democrats.

Barr had been a target of national Democrats and help off another hard-charging challenge to keep the sear in the GOP column.

The 6th district stretches from Kentucky’s Bluegrass region to the Appalachian foothills and includes the state’s second-largest city, Lexington.

Barr has been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.