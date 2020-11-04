Advertisement

Pulaski County football team in quarantine ahead of KHSAA playoffs

Pulaski County defeats Tates Creek
Pulaski County defeats Tates Creek(Lee K. Howard)
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Pulaski County’s football team is currently in quarantine. The Maroons game against Harlan County on the final week of the season has been canceled.

The Maroons were originally scheduled to play Wayne County, but with COVID-19, the Cardinals were supposed to make up their district game against Knox Central. That game is now canceled as well.

John Hines and the Maroons are scheduled to get out of quarantine on Saturday, November 14, a day after their scheduled playoff game with North Laurel. Hines says nothing has been finalized yet, but the Maroons are planning on playing that game on the 14th at 1 p.m.

