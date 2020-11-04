Paintsville’s Bella Blackburn reaches career milestone, earns Player of the Week

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - During Paintsville’s run to its second 15th Region volleyball title in three years, Bella Blackburn reached a career milestone, reaching 1,500 assists.

“You know as coaches we were thrilled for her because we know the hard work she put them outside of the gym to," Paintsville Head Volleyball Coach Dawn Kinner said. "And I think her teammates are thrilled because it is a total team effort and overall for our program, it was a great milestone to see.”

“Really big for us as a young team to go in and beat them in a 15th region championship game," Blackburn said, a sophomore setter for the Lady Tigers. "Like that was big for us considering we like lost to them earlier in the season.”

However, that’s just the beginning for the sophomore.

“You know to be a sophomore and hit the 1500 career assists, the sky is the limit for her," Kinner said. "The sky is the limit for her the next two years because she’s surrounded by great players. She’s a phenomenal player.”

Blackburn hopes her success doesn’t stop with the milestone, as she hopes to follow in the footsteps of Megan Taylor, who was an All-American at Paintsville in 2017 who’s now at Marshall University.

“Seeing Megan play was like she was out of this world," Blackburn said. "She was always so good and moving to Paintsville. It was always about Megan Taylor and like seeing her success after high school. She is just phenomenal.”

In addition to her career milestone, Blackburn was also named to the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Honorable Mention All-State team, along with teammate Hailey Little. Both are sophomores for the Lady Tigers.

