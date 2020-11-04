Advertisement

New law requires small airports to have lactation rooms

Under a new law, small hub airports will be required to maintain a lactation area for nursing mothers and a baby changing table in at least one men’s and one women’s restroom in each passenger terminal building of the airport. (Source: Anna Shvets)
By KFVS News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - Small airports across the U.S. will be required to have lactation rooms available for travelers under a new law.

On Friday, October 30, President Donald Trump signed the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act into law.

The FAM Act, authored by Senator Tammy Duckworth, was supported by both the House and Senate.

“Two years ago, Congress took the first step in making air travel easier for new parents by passing my bipartisan FAM Act and supporting breastfeeding travelers,” stated Sen. Duckworth. “Now, we are building upon that success by ensuring small airports are included as well so no traveling mothers in this country are left behind. I’m pleased this new law received support from my colleagues on both sides of the aisle and am pleased that it will soon help working moms across the country and make travel more family-friendly.”

Under the new law, small hub airports will be required to maintain a lactation area for nursing mothers and a baby changing table in at least one men’s and one women’s restroom in each passenger terminal building of the airport.

Currently, medium and large hub airports must comply with this requirement by Fiscal Year 2021.

The bill requires small hub airports to be in compliance by FY2023.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, enacting the FAM Act will not affect the federal budget because the bill does not change the level of funds authorized to be appropriated for airport development grants.

Duckworth first introduced the FAM Act in May of 2015 as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Last year, Sen. Duckworth’s Fairness for Breastfeeding Mothers Act was signed into law. This measure requires all federal buildings, open to the public, to provide lactation spaces for visitors.

Click here to read the entire language of the FAM Improvement Act.

