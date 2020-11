HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kristin Brooke Thacker is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Kristin is a senior at Jenkins Independent where she has a 4.2 GPA.

Kristin is currently taking a pharmacy technician class and plans to be a certified technician by the end of her senior year. She is also captain of the basketball team.

