Mild weather pattern continues, few more clouds Thursday

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The nice temperatures and sunshine continue as we head into the end of the week and even into the weekend!

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clouds will start to increase a little bit tonight and Thursday. Depending on the cloud cover, some of us could be cooler while others stay on the warm side. The valleys could drop into the upper 30s tonight while other areas could only see lows in the mid-40s.

We’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds Thursday with highs getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s again. Cloud should start to clear out Thursday night. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Sunny skies return Friday with highs getting into the lower 70s. Overnight lows look to warm up into the mid to upper 40s. Of course, some valleys could be cooler.

Your weekend forecast is looking perfect! Highs will be in the low to mid-70s both days with overnight lows in the 50s. We will also see plenty of sunshine on both days! Get out and enjoy it!

The mid-70s and sunshine continue Monday, but clouds start to increase Tuesday. Rain chances could return later Tuesday night into Wednesday bringing us our next cold front and our next big cool down. This is something we’ll keep an eye on throughout the next several.

