Advertisement

McGrath thanks volunteers, supporters in Twitter concession speech

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Amy McGrath posted a video to Twitter marking her concession speech Tuesday evening.

She thanked volunteers and supporters for their hard work and said this race has always been about Kentucky.

She first came on the scene in 2018, challenging Andy Barr, who also won tonight for Kentucky’s sixth congressional district.

After losing that race, top Democrats encouraged McGrath to take on longtime Senator Mitch McConnell. She raised $90 million much of that coming from small individual contributions.

During her campaign, she focused on her 20-years of service as a marine. She talked about being a mother and her plans in targeting the pandemic.

Although she didn’t get the results she was hoping for on Election Day, she praised this year’s high voter turnout and credited her campaign for building a powerful grassroots movement.

“I’m proud of my contributions in helping democrats take back the house in 2018 and hopefully now the Senate in 2020," McGrath said. "While we didn’t win these campaigns we were able to shore up efforts up and down the ticket in Kentucky and on the national stage making republicans fight every battle we could. We helped propel this blue wave over the last two cycles and I’m so grateful I got to do my part.”

In the video, McGrath encouraged people to stay politically engaged telling people to put quote "hope over fear, country over party, and people over politics.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New law requires small airports to have lactation rooms

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By KFVS News Staff
On Friday, October 30, President Donald Trump signed the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act into law.

Regional

Cincinnati Children’s seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Officials with the hospital said they are reaching out to first responders, people 65 or older, Blacks and Hispanics to ensure inclusion of those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Regional

Mom runs more than 300 miles to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nicole White is raising awareness for Gigi’s Playhouse, which is a Down Syndrome achievement center planning to open in Cincinnati soon.

Forecast

Warming trend underway, sunny skies continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It is another chilly morning in many of the valleys, but the days will continue to get warmer all the way into next week.

Regional

Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The amendment to the state constitution caps a yearslong effort by reformers looking to end partisan gerrymandering.

Latest News

News

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Johnnie L. Turner congratulated Johnny Ray on many years of service to our state.

State

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Senator Phillip Wheeler discusses his victory in the 2020 election.

News

WYMT political analysts discuss the latest trends in the U.S. Senate and presidential races 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

McConnell clinches 7th term in the U.S. Senate 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11