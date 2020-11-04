Advertisement

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.
Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Now that his race is over, Kentucky’s senior senator, Mitch McConnell, is closely watching undecided races, those that will determine control of the Senate and the presidential race.

Speaking to reporters inside the same ballroom he gave his victory speech Tuesday night, the current Senate majority leader says the outcome of the presidential race is basically out of his hands, and the way voting was done was decided by the individual states:

Sen. McConnell News Conference

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is holding a news conference following his successful re-election bid Tuesday night.

Posted by WYMT on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

McConnell says he expects both sides will, or possibly have already, lawyered up and are ready for whatever challenges may present themselves.

“Well, it’s not unusual for people to claim they won the election. I can think of that happening on numerous occasions. But claiming you won the election is different from finishing the counting. And what we’re going to see here in the next few days, both in the Senate races and in the presidential race, is each state will ultimately get to a final outcome,” McConnell said.

McConnell says whether or not he remains majority leader is contingent on close races in North Carolina and Maine, and possibly two runoffs in Georgia.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ten arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Many were found in possessions of drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

Forecast

Mild weather pattern continues, few more clouds Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The nice temperatures and sunshine continue as we head into the end of the week and even into the weekend!

News

Democrats react to losing state seats this election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Republicans flipped the 91st, 93rd, and 96th House districts in Eastern Kentucky as well as what looks to be the 29th Senate district.

Regional

Apartment fire shuts down Christopher Road in Hazard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A fire in Hazard led the the shutdown of Christopher Road early Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

State

Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife announce deer hunting season to begin mid November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Deer hunting season in Kentucky begins November 14.

National

New law requires small airports to have lactation rooms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KFVS News Staff
On Friday, October 30, President Donald Trump signed the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act into law.

Regional

Cincinnati Children’s seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Officials with the hospital said they are reaching out to first responders, people 65 or older, Blacks and Hispanics to ensure inclusion of those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Regional

Mom runs more than 300 miles to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nicole White is raising awareness for Gigi’s Playhouse, which is a Down Syndrome achievement center planning to open in Cincinnati soon.

Forecast

Warming trend underway, sunny skies continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It is another chilly morning in many of the valleys, but the days will continue to get warmer all the way into next week.

Regional

Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The amendment to the state constitution caps a yearslong effort by reformers looking to end partisan gerrymandering.