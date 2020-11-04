Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 85 new cases from Tuesday and Wednesday. This brings the county’s total to 1,661 with 621 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 854 with 163 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 48 new cases with one of those being a child. This brings the county’s total to 945 with 189 of those active.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 19 new cases from Tuesday and 13 new cases from Wednesday bringing the county’s total to 989.

The Harlan County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 668.

The Magoffin County Health Department reported 40 new cases since October 31st. Health officials say 10 residents and five staff members tested positive at Salyersville Healthcare and Rehab.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the county’s total to 199 with 26 of those active.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 12 new cases and six probable cases in Clay County bringing the total to 639 with 284 of those active. Jackson County reported five new cases and five probable cases bringing the total to 321 with 97 of those active. There are eight new cases and eight probable cases in Rockcastle County bringing the total to 291 with 49 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 60 new cases and eight probable cases. Knott County has 10 new cases bringing the county’s total to 347 with 182 of those active. Lee County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 173 with 122 of those active. There are nine new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 144 with 76 of those active. Letcher County has 10 new cases bringing the total to 320 with 150 of those active. There are five new cases in Owsley County bringing the total to 99 with 40 of those active. Perry County reported 19 new cases bringing the county’s total to 576 with 179 of those active. Wolfe County has eight new cases bringing the county’s total to 78 with 34 of those active.

KRDHD is warning of possible COVID-19 exposure in many locations across the mountains. Health officials ask that you monitor your symptoms if you’ve been to these places on certain dates:

- Dairy Queen in Beattyville on October 22nd, 23rd, 24th or 25th.

- Family Dollar in Topmost on October 24th, 25th or 26th.

- Lowe’s in Hazard on October 26th or 27th

- Walmart in Hazard on October 27th, 28th or 29th.

The Breathitt County Health Department released a statement from Hardee’s franchise operator of Boddie-Noell Enterprises about closing one of their restaurants in Jackson to deep clean. You can read that statement below:

Hardee’s franchise operator Boddie-Noell Enterprises will temporarily close our Hardee’s location tonight at 316 Highway 15 South in Jackson, Ky. for a thorough cleaning and disinfection after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Our company is fully cooperating with the health department. We made the decision to take additional measures and use an outside company to conduct a thorough cleaning and reopen on Wednesday morning. Until the cleaning process begins tonight, service at the Hardee’s will be limited to drive-through ordering. None of our other Hardee’s in the region have been affected. The company has directed potentially exposed employees at the restaurant to self-quarantine to prevent spread of the virus. All our Hardee’s locations have been undergoing enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures for months and our employees have undergone enhanced training on sanitation, cleanliness and personal protection and conducting daily health assessments. These employees have also been instructed to closely monitor their own health for any sign of possible illness. Our restaurants also installed plexiglass shields and additional hand sanitizing stations several months ago. We will continue to cooperate with the local health department and follow their recommended guidelines. Our primary concern at this time is for the safety and wellness of our employee as well as all co-workers and our guests.

