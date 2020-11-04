Local charity gives kids in need a chance for a Christmas full of toys

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With Christmas less than two months away, Second Chance Santa in Manchester is gearing up for its toy giveaway.

“It gives kids a second chance to have a Christmas, also it gives the toys a second chance to be played with," said Tina Napier who started Second Chance Santa.

Napier started the charity less than two years ago. Last year, they gave away nearly 3,000 toys at a big party at the Christian Youth Center.

“We won’t be able to do that this year but at least we can give away every kid a good size bag of toys," said Napier.

This year, the event will be scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She says it will just be a drive-thru event at her home.

“This year we’re on track to at least give away 4,000, maybe a little more," said Napier.

Napier was prompted to start Second Chance Santa, after years of donating her children’s slightly used toys.

“It’s a wonderful thing to teach your children the effects of generosity," said Napier.

She advertised on Facebook, and soon hundreds of donations piled in from all across the country.

“The mailman is probably getting overwhelmed with the packages that I’m receiving because I at least get 15 to 20 packages a week," said Napier.

Napier along with her mother and volunteers, sanitize all the toys. They take the stuffed animals to the laundromat to be washed and dried. Napier says they make sure every toy has new batteries and all look brand new.

“One day, that could be a memory that sticks with them and just put smiles to their face. It’s making the smiles, you know, showing them love, knowing they’re loved," said volunteer Angela Kelly.

This year, 472 kids are already registered. Napier says she knows families will need extra help due to the pandemic.

“They’re gonna have a hard time providing for their kids for Christmas and that’s one reason I’ve worked so hard," said Napier.

She says she needs more volunteers to help get the toys ready, as well as donations of batteries, trash bags, and toys for boys and pre teens.

The giveaway will be December 5 at 9 a.m.

The giveaway will be December 5 at 9 a.m.

