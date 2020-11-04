Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife announce deer hunting season to begin mid November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly 300,000 Kentuckians hunt deer each year. Thousands of hunters from other states travel to hunt deer.

Deer hunting generates more than $550 million in revenue each year. Deer hunters spend $350 million yearly in Kentucky, with more than 13,000 jobs while returning $90 million in local, state, and federal tax revenue.

Most of Kentucky’s annual deer harvest is the result of modern deer gun season. Firearms for deer season opens November 14, running for 16 consecutive days.

Deer and Elk Program Coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources Kyle Sams believes this year’s harvest will break records.

“Hunters in Kentucky harvested 1,637 deer during the opening weekend of archery season, which was a record high,” Sams said. “That pace carried through the month of September when hunters harvested 7,980 deer, also a record for the month of September. If that pace continues, we can expect to surpass the record for total deer harvested in 2015. Hunters took 155,730 deer during the 2015 season. In 2019, deer harvest numbers came close to that record with a harvest of 148,395 animals harvested. Numbers from early archery season support a strong start to this year.”

September of 2020 marks the record for harvest numbers, 7,980 deer. Hunting season will coincide with fall breeding when deer are most active.

Kentucky has more than 1 million acres of public land for hunting, fishing, and other outdoor activities. To find out more about specific public hunting areas throughout Kentucky, visit the department’s website at fw.ky.gov

