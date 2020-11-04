Kentucky man now faces up to five years in prison due to Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

WESTVIEW, Ky. (WYMT) - One man was arrested Wednesday on child sexual abuse material charges.

33-year-old James Richard was found sharing sexual exploitation photos of a child online during an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Investigators got a search warrant for Richard’s home and are currently still investigating the equipment used.

Richard is now facing one to five years in prison.

He was taken to the Breckinridge County Detention Center and was charged with one count of sending material portraying the sexual performance of a minor and three counts of possession of the material.

