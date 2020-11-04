Advertisement

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - The 29th Senate District covers Floyd, Knott, Letcher, and Harlan Counties. The seat has been held by Democratic Senator Johnny Ray Turner for nearly 20 years.

“The people have been really good to me, and hopefully I’ve done them a good job, and hopefully Johnnie L. Turner will do just as good job as I’ve done," said Senator Johnny Ray Turner.

Attorney and former State Representative Johnnie L. Turner of Harlan County is leading former coach and teacher Johnny Ray Turner of Floyd County in a very competitive race.

“You hate to lose anything as a coach, you hate to lose a ballgame, but as an elected official you hate to lose an election," said Senator Turner.

Johnnie L. Turner congratulated Johnny Ray on many years of service to our state. He says if he makes it to Frankfort he is ready to get to work immediately on jobs.

“Mining or logging, or any of those proposal things, to make sure those programs can keep moving forward so we can have employment ongoing here in Eastern Kentucky," said Johnny L. Turner.

Johnnie L. Turner also plans to bring programs to schools.

“To educate young children, especially high school seniors, about the life they’re going to live from the effects of what little things can do from a traffic ticket to fooling with a marijuana joint," added Johnnie L. Turner.

Both Johnny Ray and Johnnie L. both agreed on sharing advice with each other.

“If he needs some advice from me which obviously he probably will not, but if he does I would be glad to talk with him about it," said Johnny Ray Turner. “Wish him well, he can come down and see us at the capital, he’s very welcome to come down and give me all the advice he wants to,” said Johnnie L. Turner.

We will update this story with the final results.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

Updated: 40 minutes ago

State

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Senator Phillip Wheeler discusses his victory in the 2020 election.

News

WYMT political analysts discuss the latest trends in the U.S. Senate and presidential races 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Latest News

News

McConnell clinches 7th term in the U.S. Senate 11 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Brandon Storm wins 21st District State Senate race 11 P.M.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

Robert Conley wins 7th district State Supreme Court seat over Chris Harris

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
State Rep. Chris Harris wishes his opponent Robert Conley well after win in Kentucky Supreme Court race.

News

Associated Press calls for passage of Marsy’s Law, defeat for increase in judge terms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
According to AP, Kentucky voters have approved Marsy's Law, and defeated lengthening judicial terms.

News

Brandon Storm wins 21st District State Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
A little after 8:20 p.m., the London Community Center erupted as Brandon Strom won the State Senate race for District 21.

News

Republican Andy Barr wins re-election

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Claudette Enriquez
Republican Andy Barr Wins Re-election