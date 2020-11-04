Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

(WYMT) - The 29th Senate District covers Floyd, Knott, Letcher, and Harlan Counties. The seat has been held by Democratic Senator Johnny Ray Turner for nearly 20 years.

“The people have been really good to me, and hopefully I’ve done them a good job, and hopefully Johnnie L. Turner will do just as good job as I’ve done," said Senator Johnny Ray Turner.

Attorney and former State Representative Johnnie L. Turner of Harlan County is leading former coach and teacher Johnny Ray Turner of Floyd County in a very competitive race.

“You hate to lose anything as a coach, you hate to lose a ballgame, but as an elected official you hate to lose an election," said Senator Turner.

Johnnie L. Turner congratulated Johnny Ray on many years of service to our state. He says if he makes it to Frankfort he is ready to get to work immediately on jobs.

“Mining or logging, or any of those proposal things, to make sure those programs can keep moving forward so we can have employment ongoing here in Eastern Kentucky," said Johnny L. Turner.

Johnnie L. Turner also plans to bring programs to schools.

“To educate young children, especially high school seniors, about the life they’re going to live from the effects of what little things can do from a traffic ticket to fooling with a marijuana joint," added Johnnie L. Turner.

Both Johnny Ray and Johnnie L. both agreed on sharing advice with each other.

“If he needs some advice from me which obviously he probably will not, but if he does I would be glad to talk with him about it," said Johnny Ray Turner. “Wish him well, he can come down and see us at the capital, he’s very welcome to come down and give me all the advice he wants to,” said Johnnie L. Turner.

We will update this story with the final results.

