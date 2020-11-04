Advertisement

Gov. Beshear gives update on KSP training material review, commissioner resignation

KSP training material is being reviewed after old training slides showed quotes from Hitler.
KSP training material is being reviewed after old training slides showed quotes from Hitler.(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police has come under fire for some old training material that included quotes from Adolf Hitler and a confederate army leader.

It’s a 33-page slideshow titled “The Warrior Mindset” containing quotes from Hitler and Confederate General Robert E. Lee that people have said crosses a thin blue line.

“We are conducting a top to bottom review of training materials,” Governor Andy Beshear said.

When the old training material was brought into the spotlight by two Louisville high school journalists, KSP immediately released a statement saying the material is unacceptable and that it was removed in 2013.

Since then, Governor Beshear reported they have found one other PowerPoint that contains some of the same information from the same trainer.

“We have not yet been able to determine whether it is a different version or whether it was provided at a different time,” Beshear said. “We want to make sure we get answers to all of those questions.”

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer announced his resignation effective Wednesday, but when asked if Governor Beshear called for that resignation in response to the training material, he declined to answer.

“With regards to the commissioner, he has submitted his resignation,” Beshear said. “He has given decades of his life in service to KSP, I’ve known him for 34 years, and so I’m just going to thank him for his service.”

Instead, he said they’re focusing on the training review to find out how many officers received it.

“The review going back is also going to help us to ensure that we have the right training moving forward,” Beshear said.

Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett will act as the Interim Commissioner until KSP finds a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

New law requires small airports to have lactation rooms

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By KFVS News Staff
On Friday, October 30, President Donald Trump signed the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act into law.

Regional

Cincinnati Children’s seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Officials with the hospital said they are reaching out to first responders, people 65 or older, Blacks and Hispanics to ensure inclusion of those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Regional

Mom runs more than 300 miles to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nicole White is raising awareness for Gigi’s Playhouse, which is a Down Syndrome achievement center planning to open in Cincinnati soon.

Forecast

Warming trend underway, sunny skies continue

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It is another chilly morning in many of the valleys, but the days will continue to get warmer all the way into next week.

Regional

Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The amendment to the state constitution caps a yearslong effort by reformers looking to end partisan gerrymandering.

Latest News

News

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Johnnie L. Turner leading Senator Johnny Ray Turner in State Senate District 29

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Johnnie L. Turner congratulated Johnny Ray on many years of service to our state.

State

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Senator Phillip Wheeler discusses his victory in the 2020 election.

News

WYMT political analysts discuss the latest trends in the U.S. Senate and presidential races 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

'We got a lot of work to do’: Senator Phillip Wheeler claims victory in 2020 re-election

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

News

McConnell clinches 7th term in the U.S. Senate 11 p.m.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11