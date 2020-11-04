Former Wildcat Evan White named Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Seattle Mariners rookie first baseman Evan White has been named a 2020 Rawlings American League Gold Glove winner. White played three seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats from 2015 to 2017.

White becomes the first rookie first baseman to ever win the award since its creation in 1957, and the second Mariners rookie to ever win (Ichiro Suzuki, 2001). He is just the 11th rookie in Major League Baseball history to win a Gold Glove.

White led American League first basemen with seven defensive runs saved and seven scoops. He finished the season with 49 consecutive games without an error, while converting on each of his 363 chances.

