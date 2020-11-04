Advertisement

Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem

The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver.
The company logo sparkles off the grille of an unsold 2020 Explorer sports-utility vehicle at a Ford dealership Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Denver.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 375,000 Explorer SUVs in the U.S. and Canada to fix a suspension problem that has caused 13 crashes.

The recall covers SUVs from the 2013 through 2017 model years built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant from Sept. 4, 2012 to Jan. 25, 2017.

They were sold or registered 22 states and six Canadian provinces where salt is used to clear roads during the winter.

The automaker says the rear toe links can fracture, reducing steering control. A toe link puts weight on the tires so they stay on the ground. Ford says six people were hurt in the crashes.

Dealers will inspect the suspension and replace parts if necessary.

Customers will be notified starting the week of Nov. 30.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

