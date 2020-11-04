Democrats react to losing state seats this election

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Election Day come and gone we see election results across the region showing many republicans flipping seats previously held by democrats.

Angie Hatton, 94th district representative, ran unopposed as a Democrat but says what used to be a Democrat stronghold is now splitting from a rural and urban divide in what she called the Trump factor.

“We expected different results so I’m disappointed. We lost a lot of good legislators last night. I lost a lot of friends in the legislature last night and I wish it was a different result for a lot of those people," said Hatton. “I mean having President Trump at the top of the ballot caused an enormous percentage of Eastern Kentuckians and rural voters all across Kentucky and in the south to pull a straight Republican ticket.”

Republicans flipping the 91st, 93rd, and 96th house districts in Eastern Kentucky as well as what looks to be the 29th Senate district.

"I’m strictly pro-life, pro-gun, pro-coal myself but lots of folks who were, went down last night because they were Democrats. So it’s definitely time for some soul-searching for this party. "

Matt Jones, a Democrat analyst, considered a run against Senator Mitch McConnell this year and gave his opinion on the election last night on WYMT.

“Right now if you were a Democrat there is no Democrat in Kentucky that is eager to go run with results like this. So I think I’m probably pretty content not getting involved anytime soon," said Jones.

At the end of the day, Hattons says they will continue to look out for their constituents.

“We are going to continue to advocate for our working families for healthcare, for public education and all the things that matter to our constituents," said Hatton.

Democrat Ashley Laferty did win re-election in the 95th house district where she represents Floyd and parts of Pike County.

