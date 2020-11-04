Advertisement

Democrats react to losing state seats this election

Republicans flipped the 91st, 93rd, and 96th House districts in Eastern Kentucky as well as what looks to be the 29th Senate district.
Election 2020
Election 2020(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With Election Day come and gone we see election results across the region showing many republicans flipping seats previously held by democrats.

Angie Hatton, 94th district representative, ran unopposed as a Democrat but says what used to be a Democrat stronghold is now splitting from a rural and urban divide in what she called the Trump factor.

“We expected different results so I’m disappointed. We lost a lot of good legislators last night. I lost a lot of friends in the legislature last night and I wish it was a different result for a lot of those people," said Hatton. “I mean having President Trump at the top of the ballot caused an enormous percentage of Eastern Kentuckians and rural voters all across Kentucky and in the south to pull a straight Republican ticket.”

Republicans flipping the 91st, 93rd, and 96th house districts in Eastern Kentucky as well as what looks to be the 29th Senate district.

"I’m strictly pro-life, pro-gun, pro-coal myself but lots of folks who were, went down last night because they were Democrats. So it’s definitely time for some soul-searching for this party. "

Matt Jones, a Democrat analyst, considered a run against Senator Mitch McConnell this year and gave his opinion on the election last night on WYMT.

“Right now if you were a Democrat there is no Democrat in Kentucky that is eager to go run with results like this. So I think I’m probably pretty content not getting involved anytime soon," said Jones.

At the end of the day, Hattons says they will continue to look out for their constituents.

“We are going to continue to advocate for our working families for healthcare, for public education and all the things that matter to our constituents," said Hatton.

Democrat Ashley Laferty did win re-election in the 95th house district where she represents Floyd and parts of Pike County.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ten arrested on drug charges in Laurel County

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Many were found in possessions of drugs and other drug paraphernalia.

State

McConnell holds day-after-election news conference in Louisville

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
McConnell speaks in Louisville on Wednesday.

Forecast

Mild weather pattern continues, few more clouds Thursday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The nice temperatures and sunshine continue as we head into the end of the week and even into the weekend!

Regional

Apartment fire shuts down Christopher Road in Hazard

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
A fire in Hazard led the the shutdown of Christopher Road early Wednesday afternoon.

Latest News

State

Kentucky’s Department of Fish and Wildlife announce deer hunting season to begin mid November

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
Deer hunting season in Kentucky begins November 14.

National

New law requires small airports to have lactation rooms

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KFVS News Staff
On Friday, October 30, President Donald Trump signed the Friendly Airports for Mothers (FAM) Improvement Act into law.

Regional

Cincinnati Children’s seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Officials with the hospital said they are reaching out to first responders, people 65 or older, Blacks and Hispanics to ensure inclusion of those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

Regional

Mom runs more than 300 miles to raise awareness for Down Syndrome

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WXIX News Staff
Nicole White is raising awareness for Gigi’s Playhouse, which is a Down Syndrome achievement center planning to open in Cincinnati soon.

Forecast

Warming trend underway, sunny skies continue

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
It is another chilly morning in many of the valleys, but the days will continue to get warmer all the way into next week.

Regional

Virginia voters approve bipartisan redistricting commission

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The amendment to the state constitution caps a yearslong effort by reformers looking to end partisan gerrymandering.