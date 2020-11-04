City draws tourism through tasty burgers

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Prestonsburg created an innovative way to increase small business and travel safely during a pandemic.

The Executive Director of Prestonsburg tourism Samantha Johnson says, “We kind of figured we already had the perfect name to host a burger week. So, of course, this is P-burger week.”

Prestonsburg Tourism has partnered with eight local restaurants to create a special menu.

“We asked all of their chefs to go above and beyond and create a brand new burger that I’ve never been on their menu before, some think that could be a feature for only one week only," said Johnson.

The Brickhouse created an apple jack burger combining two of its top sellers on the menu.

“This was probably the fifth burger we created. Tilly found the one we actually wanted to use," said Brandon Hurt, kitchen manager at The Brickhouse.

The specialty burgers are $6, other burgers vary in price.

Pig in a Poke owner Rick Hughes says “It’s not about making money all the time. It’s about community service. It’s about bringing people in whether it’s other counties or another part of our county.”

Restaurant owners are using this week to increase tourism and show the surrounding areas what Prestonsburg has to offer.

“The last seven months have been really difficult for small businesses and this is a way to help the community as well," said Ladonna McKinney, co-owner of The Brickhouse.

“We’ve had like two times as many customers as we would have on a normal day every day this week and I hope that it has worked out that way for everyone else. It’s generated a lot more business and just a lot more people have been in our town in general,” said owner of Sweet Magnolia’s, Alexis Reid.

The winner will be decided based on social media votes.

The P-burger week will follow all COVID-19 restrictions. Carry out options are available. P-burger week lasts until November 7th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.