Cincinnati Children’s seeks volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Children’s is seeking to enroll about 500 people in a Phase 3 clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca.

Officials with the hospital said they are reaching out to first responders, people 65 or older, Blacks and Hispanics to ensure inclusion of those at higher risk of contracting the disease.

David Bernstein, professor of pediatrics in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cincinnati Children’s, said the local part of the study will begin in November by enrolling volunteers 18 or older. Two shots will be administered 28 days apart to each participant.

“One of our goals is to have a large representation of minorities – Hispanics and Blacks – because they’ve been harder hit,” Bernstein said in a news release. "We’re looking for people at higher risk of exposure or more likely to get ill. We are going to heavily enroll the elderly, minorities and first responders – including healthcare workers.

According to Bernstein, there is no risk that the vaccine will infect a participant.

“There is absolutely no chance of getting COVID (from the vaccine),” he said in the release. “We need to do something to end this pandemic. I think these vaccines will play a big role in doing that.”

Adults interested in joining the local study may call Cincinnati Children’s at 513-636-7699 or email gambleprogram@cchmc.org.

