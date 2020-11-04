Advertisement

Brandon Storm wins 21st District State Senate race.(WYMT)
By Tommy Pool
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - The State Senate seat of the 21st District has been decided.

A little after 8:20 p.m., the London Community Center erupted as Brandon Storm won the State Senate race for District 21.

“I’m honored. I’m blessed that’s so many people put their trust and faith in me,” said Storm.

Storm’s campaign dates back well before the primary, beating incumbent Albert Robinson. He gives credit to all the hard work leading up to Election Day.

“With a virus and everything it has been really challenging but I’ve had the best friends family and support system that anybody could ask for. We just had a great ground game and we had a coalition that we put together in all the different counties and went to work to try and get to meet as many people as possible,” Storm said.

Despite changing a lot of his campaign due to the pandemic, Storm was still able to celebrate with those who are close to him thanks to hand sanitizer and masks.

“Well, it’s just unprecedented. It means so much to me. My children are here, my wife’s here, my in-laws are here, my father has been here. It’s just been great,” said Storm.

After months of campaigning, Storm has one less message to his district, “I just appreciate them. I appreciate the trust they put in me and I’m ready to get to work and go to work for them immediately.”

Republican Brandon Storm beat Democrat Walter Trebolo.

