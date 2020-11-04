Advertisement

Apartment fire shuts down Christopher Road in Hazard

CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Hazard Fire Department received a call around 12:50 Wednesday afternoon about a fire at an apartment complex in Hazard.

Crews from the fire department are on the scene, with the Perry County Sheriff’s Department assisting in blocking off Cristopher Road until crews have cleared the scene.

Anyone driving in the area is encouraged to find an alternate route.

