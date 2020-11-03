Advertisement

WYMT political analysts discuss the latest trends in the U.S. Senate and presidential races

Matt Jones (left) and John McCarthy (right) will be political analysts on WYMT Tuesday night.
Matt Jones (left) and John McCarthy (right) will be political analysts on WYMT Tuesday night.(Facebook/McCarthy Strategic Solutions)
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Democratic analyst and Bell County native Matt Jones and Republican John McCarthy are joining WYMT for election analysis.

They will be breaking down races throughout the night including the Kentucky U.S. Senate race and the presidential race.

We will update this story with the latest analysis.

WYMT political analysis

WYMT political analyst Matt Jones and John McCarthy discuss thoughts so far on this Election Night.

Posted by WYMT on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

