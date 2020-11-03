Governor Beshear says that no matter who wins the election, the virus will still be here

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 1,795 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said this was the sixth-highest daily number of cases on record.

255 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old and younger.

At least 111,379 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,503.

19,043 people have recovered from the virus.

2,086,115 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 6.24%

The governor also mentioned that he knows everyone’s focus Tuesday is on the election but that when you wake up tomorrow, no matter who wins, this virus will still be here.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

