Governor Beshear says that no matter who wins the election, the virus will still be here

Gov. Andy Beshear gives Kentuckians an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday’s COVID-19 update.

You can watch that here:

The governor announced 1,795 new cases and 11 new deaths in Kentucky.

The governor said this was the sixth-highest daily number of cases on record.

255 of the new cases were kids 18-years-old and younger.

At least 111,379 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 1,503.

19,043 people have recovered from the virus.

2,086,115 Kentuckians have received tests.

The positivity rate is 6.24%

The governor also mentioned that he knows everyone’s focus Tuesday is on the election but that when you wake up tomorrow, no matter who wins, this virus will still be here.

“It continues to be a difficult time in the commonwealth, where every day, things appear to be getting worse and more concerning,” said Gov. Beshear. “We are seeing not only a surge in the virus, but more and more of our kids by percentage who are getting it.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

You can see how your county is doing right now on the color coated COVID-19 incidence rate map here.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

