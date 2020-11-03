Voters cast their ballots across the region

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) -

Many Kentuckians throughout the state and region took time Tuesday to head to the polls and cast their ballots.

As some Kentuckians voted by absentee ballots and early in-person voting many showed up at the polls on Election Day.

“I chose this day instead of doing it early because it just feels symbolical. I’m just used to doing it on the third so I chose not to do it early because of that,” said Renieca Harris, a Perry County voter. “The only way for me to be able to make a difference is get out here myself and vote. I can’t complain about anything if I don’t get out here and take part in the actions that need to be taken."

Voters like Debbie Anderson and Wanda Couch says the importance of this election is key.

“This is the most important election in my lifetime. I’m voting to save America,” said Anderson.

" I feel like America is in trouble and we need to keep somebody in office that might look out for America," said Couch.

Extra safety precautions in place to ensure Kentuckians' safety during the pandemic.

" I already voted and you go in there and it’s very sanitized. They had their wipes up there and have you 6 feet apart socially distant. It was perfect and I got gloves and everything so everything is ok. It’s very safe," said Harris.

Some voters even bringing people with them like Pike County Voter, Derrick Mullins, who brought his son.

“He has never been alive during an election before so he’s really excited about all of it and see how it all works. That’s what it’s about bringing the younger generation to teach them that voting is important,” said Mullins. “If you can get out and vote voting is important no matter what party you vote for.”

