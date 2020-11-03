Advertisement

Veterans, law enforcement in search of suspects in wheel theft

Police say that unknown individuals stole rims and wheels valued at $2,200 off of a van used for military funeral services.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEAVY, Ky. (WYMT) - When those at the Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter arrived on Sunday to prepare for a funeral, they were shocked at what they found.

The van that they typically use for military funeral services was completely stripped of its wheels and rims, balanced by just two cinderblocks and a jack left behind by the suspects.

“I can’t understand it, that people would do something like this, especially to a non-profit organization," Commander L.G. Rose said.

Law enforcement officials say they are still confused about the incident.

“This is one of the more unfathomable crimes that we investigate," Laurel County Sheriff public affairs deputy Gilbert Acciardo said. "Anything to do with churches or veterans, is something that you, it’s a no-no.”

The feeling that rose felt when he turned the corner of the building that morning is something he says he never wants to experience again.

“It just felt like your heart dropped right out of your chest and things," Rose said. "And this van, we’ve just had it a little while, our old one bit the dust on us. And we, this van, a lot of if come out of our own money.”

As Rose and his fellow veterans continue to pick up the pieces, Acciardo says the department will do all it can to bring them justice.

“There’s no people in our society that’s more important than our veterans and what they’ve done to support our country, and we have to support them," Acciardo said.

The Keavy Disabled American Veterans chapter is also offering a $1,000 reward for help in catching the suspects. Rose and Acciardo encourage anyone with information regarding this to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McConnell vs McGrath: U.S. Senate race coming to a close across the Bluegrass

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
In Kentucky, all eyes are fixed on the U.S. Senate race as Senator Mitch McConnell hopes Republicans can keep their majority in the senate. A win would mean a seventh term for the Senate Majority Leader.

News

Free walk-in COVID-19 testing available in Lee County

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

’I ain’t worried a bit about COVID-19 in the polling place’: How do polls look during a pandemic? - 6 p.m.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

News

McConnell vs McGrath: U.S. Senate race comes to a close in Kentucky 6 p.m.

Updated: 34 minutes ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Latest News

News

Death investigation underway after inmate dies in jail cell

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By AJ Cabbagestalk
It happened Tuesday at the Kentucky River Regional Detention Center in Hazard.

News

Free walk-in COVID-19 testing available in Lee County

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Dakota Makres
Officials said they are seeing that testing and isolation are working as cases decrease throughout the county.

News

’I ain’t worried a bit about COVID-19 in the polling place’: How do polls look during a pandemic? - 4 p.m.

Updated: 1 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

State

Governor Beshear says that no matter who wins the election, the virus will still be here

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Forecast

Sunny skies continue, warming up Wednesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
The quiet and calm weather continues heading into the next several days.

News

Community Action accepting applications for LIHEAP

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chas Jenkins
All 23 Community Action Agencies across Kentucky are currently accepting applications for LIHEAP.