Two dead in Jacksboro apparent murder-suicide

Investigators remained at the scene overnight Saturday to process the scene and collect evidence.
By Megan Sadler
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said two people were found dead inside a Jacksboro home after what appears to have been a murder-suicide.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the home on Saturday after a report of a possible domestic violence incident.

Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins went to the scene, and after no one responded to knocks, officers made a forced entry into the home and found two people dead.

Investigators remained at the scene overnight to process the scene and collect evidence.

Officials did not release the identities of the victims, but issued the following statement:

“This event is a tragedy. The victim in this incident was a beloved member of the community and will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of being in her company. If you scan through the pages of social media you will see the many posts mourning this great loss and celebrating a life gone too soon. We will continue to support the family of those involved and lift them in our thoughts and prayers,” said Sheriff Robbie Goins.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

