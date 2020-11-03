Sunny skies continue, warming up Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The quiet and calm weather continues heading into the next several days.

Tonight and Tomorrow

Clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 30s. Those valleys could drop into the lower 30s tonight.

We will see more sunshine Wednesday with temperatures warming up! Highs look to get back into the mid to upper 60s with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

The warmer temperatures continue heading into the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s Thursday with a few more clouds.

By Friday, the sunny skies return with highs getting into the 70s! Overnight lows will get into the upper 40s to lower 50s as we head into the weekend.

We are looking at very comfortable conditions for the weekend! Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with plenty of sunshine!

Clouds start to increase Monday into Tuesday as our next system arrives sometime Tuesday or Wednesday. More on that later.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.