HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Bryce Adkins is a Mountain Student Achiever.

Bryce is a senior at Pike County Central High School where he has a 4.0 G.P.A.

Bryce was selected as a 2020 Governor’s Scholars, received the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award, and was selected for the all-district basketball team.

Congratulations Bryce!

