Mountain athletes named to All-State volleyball teams

High School Volleyball set to start practices August 10th in Idaho. Labeled as a moderate risk sport by the the IHSAA
By Willie Hope
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association announced its all-state teams on Monday, November 2. Five Mountain athletes received honors for their 2020 seasons.

Pikeville senior setter Riley Tavis made the second team. Tavis and the Panthers won the 15th Region All ‘A’ title and the 59th District.

Paintsville and Southwestern both had a pair of athletes who made Honorable Mention. Lady Tiger sophomore setter Bella Blackburn and sophomore middle hitter Hailey Little were named honorable mention, while Lady Warrior senior outside hitter Peyton Brock and senior setter Maddy Foster made the team as well.

