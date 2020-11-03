Advertisement

Motorcycle crash in Harlan County leaves one dead

By Paige Noel
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man died Saturday after he wrecked his motorcycle in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police say 50-year-old Kelly Morgan was traveling east on Ky 840 in the Baxter community of Harlan County when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Morgan cross the center line into the west bound shoulder and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital where he died.

