Motorcycle crash in Harlan County leaves one dead

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man died Saturday after he wrecked his motorcycle in Harlan County.

Kentucky State Police say 50-year-old Kelly Morgan was traveling east on Ky 840 in the Baxter community of Harlan County when he lost control of his motorcycle.

Morgan cross the center line into the west bound shoulder and was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was transported to Harlan ARH Hospital where he died.

