McConnell vs McGrath: U.S. Senate race coming to a close across the Bluegrass

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - In Kentucky, all eyes are fixed on the U.S. Senate race as Senator Mitch McConnell hopes Republicans can keep their majority in the senate. A win would mean a seventh term for the Senate Majority Leader.

His opponent Amy McGrath is hoping for her first election win.

McGrath and McConnell have spent Election Day very differently. McConnell stayed in his hometown of Louisville with his wife before he will meet with reporters Tuesday evening.

McGrath has been flying across the state, making six stops in Lexington, Owensboro, Louisville, Northern Kentucky, Ashland and Georgetown. She encouraged voters to get to the polls.

Both McConnell and McGrath spent the week canvassing the state, trying to win over Kentuckians.

“The difference between my opponent and me are pretty clear. The other day she called America an embarrassment. America is not an embarrassment, it’s the greatest country in the world," said McConnell.

“The House isn’t the problem. The president isn’t the problem. The problem is Mitch McConnell," said McGrath.

McConnell has promised his leadership will provide more federal money and opportunities for the state.

“What I guarantee to Kentuckians is they’ll still be able to punch above their weight. I’m the only one of the four congressional leaders not from New York or California. I look out for middle America and Kentucky," said McConnell.

McGrath has continued to send a message of change, saying McConnell has lost touch with Kentuckians and represents what is wrong with Washington.

“We need change. We need common sense change and I think a lot of people are going to be able to make their voices heard for the first time because Kentucky has never made it easier to vote than this year and I think that’s a game changer for this race," said McGrath.

In McConnell’s first race in 1984, he won by just half of a percentage point, but in years following, McConnell has won many races by landslide.

The Mason-Dixon Polling and Strategy showed McConnell up by nine points.

Tuesday night, there will be no traditional victory party.

McGrath plans to watch election results come in from her home, and McConnell is hosting a small watch party at the Omni Hotel in Louisville.

WYMT is told there will be simple media event when a winner is announced.

