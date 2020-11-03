Advertisement

Local and national Election Day coverage on WYMT and CBS News

Matt Jones (left) and John McCarthy (right) will be political analysts on WYMT Tuesday night.
Matt Jones (left) and John McCarthy (right) will be political analysts on WYMT Tuesday night.(Facebook/McCarthy Strategic Solutions)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - WYMT and CBS News will have complete coverage of Tuesday’s general election.

Coverage begins on WYMT with Mountain News First at Four at 4:00 p.m. and continues through at least 3:00 a.m.

During CBS News' primetime coverage, WYMT will also have local results and political analysis throughout the evening.

Our political analysts will be Bell County native, founder of Kentucky Sports Radio, and author of “Mitch, Please!” Matt Jones, and former Chairman of the Republican Party of Kentucky and founder of McCarthy Strategic Solutions John McCarthy.

You will also be able to find up-to-the-minute results right here on WYMT.com and the WYMT News app.

