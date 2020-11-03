Advertisement

Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rodney Brewer resigning from agency

KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer
KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The current Kentucky State Police commissioner assigned to the post by Governor Andy Beshear back in January will be resigning from his position later this week.

According to a letter obtained by the WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters, KSP Commissioner Rodney Brewer will resign from his position effective by the end of the day on November 4.

Before being appointed to his current post, Brewer had previously headed the agency from December 2007 through February 2016. He had retired after 33 years of service and was recently reappointed as the KSP Commissioner on January 3.

In the interim, Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Burnett will be acting commissioner as KSP finds a permanent replacement.

