’I ain’t worried a bit about COVID-19 in the polling place’: How do polls look during a pandemic?

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - With pandemic regulations in place at polling locations across the state, voting during the 2020 General Election looks a lot different than in years past.

In Pike County, the usually scattered polling precincts were consolidated into nine super-center voting locations. Belfry High School, Coal Run Community Center, East Ridge High School, Elkhorn City Hall, Millard School, Phelps High School, Pike Central High School, Blue Goose Gym, and Shelby Valley High School all opened their doors as voting centers Tuesday.

Each location equipped to allow voters from across the county to choose the most convenient place to complete their ballots, while also providing a space to comply with social distancing.

One of the changes this year, an electronic identification machine, allows poll workers to scan a state-issued photo ID to locate a voter in the system, as opposed to the usual binder system.

“And it’s faster, and it’s simpler or us. And with the extra people working this one center, it’s not hard on the workers. It’s easier for everybody,” said poll worker Richard Tucker.

With hand sanitizer available in several places and voters in a line separated by six feet, poll workers say people police themselves in most cases.

“I ain’t worried a bit about COVID-19 in the polling place," Tucker said. “Everybody’s getting a heads-up now that this is something. This is not a joke. It is something. And, so, they’re keeping themselves protected and us too. And we’re keeping ourselves protected and them.”

Tucker said he hopes to see some of the protocols, like the super-center organization, continue into the next election regardless of COVID-19.

“I think this is the best method we’ve had and I think this is the best way to do it. Because we don’t have scattered-all-over-the-county precincts," said Tucker. "And it seems to be faster and people seem to like it better.”

Tucker encourages voters to make it out if they have not voted, saying he is already impressed with the number of voters he has seen since polls opened Tuesday morning, which does not include the voters who turned out early this election cycle.

Polls in Kentucky close at 6 p.m.

