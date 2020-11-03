Advertisement

Harlan County woman arrested on rape charges

28-year-old Crissy Burke was arrested Monday morning and charged with rape.
28-year-old Crissy Burke was arrested Monday morning and charged with rape.(Harlan County Detention Center)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An Evarts woman was arrested Monday morning and charged with third degree rape.

Kentucky State Police arrested 28-year-old Crissy Burke around 10:00 a.m. Monday as the result of an investigation from August through December of 2019.

She is accused of having sex with a minor under the age of 15.

Burke was taken to the Harlan County Detention Center.

