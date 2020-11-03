Free walk-in COVID-19 testing available in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, the Kentucky River District Health Department reported a total of 166 cases of COVID-19 in Lee County. 129 cases are active along with 29 recovered cases and eight deaths.

“What we’ve seen is that with the outbreak of cases at the nursing home, there was quite a bit of community demand," said Public Health Director Scott Lockard.

Lockard said with a grant from the Department of Public Health in Frankfort, the health department was able to give nearly 150 tests to the county.

“What we’re seeing is about a 15 percent positivity rate so far," added Lockard.

Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center was one of the hardest-hit areas in the county. As of Tuesday, Lockard told WYMT that the nursing home has 81 residents and 59 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. The facility has also seen 10 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County Judge-Executive Chuck Caudill said he is hearing good news about the cases at the nursing home from the administrator.

“I do sense when I’m talking with the director, that she is in a much better frame of mind, and much more positive about the direction they’re going now than they were two weeks ago," said Caudill.

Health officials are hopeful that the walk-in testing will help them determine who in the county is positive for COVID-19 and have them isolated.

“Is just to keep everybody apart until we’ve identified a cluster of cases," said Lockard.

Officials said they are seeing that testing and isolation are working as cases decrease throughout the county.

“A lot of those staff members that initially tested positive and the residents who tested positive are now testing negative," said Caudill.

Testing will continue on Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Lee County Health Center. Judge-Executive Caudill told WYMT they plan to have testing three days a week for the foreseeable future.

You can read a statement from Signature HealthCARE who operates Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center below:

“Signature HealthCARE’s Lee County Care and Rehabilitation Center is a family, full of compassionate and fiercely dedicated staff who create close bonds with their residents. The loss of any resident, no matter what the reason, is nothing short of devastating. The fight we have waged against this viral enemy called COVID-19 has been unwavering in the protection of our residents and our vigilance in protecting our residents and community, to the very best of our ability, will continue.”

